Carton & Roberts To Simulcast on TV

The WFAN afternoon show will also been seen on SNY weekdays from 4PM-6PM starting in May. The show airs on WFAN in New York from 2PM-7PM.

“‘Carton & Roberts’ has quickly connected with audiences by providing a unique daily sports conversation experience,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom New York. “WFAN has a long and storied history of bringing sports radio to life visually and we’re honored to join with SNY to expand Craig and Evan’s reach onto more screens, more devices and, of course, still in your car.”