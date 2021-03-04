Fallen DFW First Responders

iHeartMedia Dallas/Fort Worth’s 97.1 (KEGL-FM) The Eagle, will host “Russ Martin Show Listeners Foundation Day”. Funds will support the families of Dallas/Fort Worth police officers and firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.

Russ Martin died in February. He was a champion of supporting families of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. 97.1 The Eagle’s on-air personalities Dan O’Malley, Clo Raborn, Alfie Coy, Big Rig, Ayo and The Ben & Skin Show will encourage listeners to visit russmartin.fm/donate and donate.

“Russ Martin Show Listeners Foundation Day” is set for March 5.