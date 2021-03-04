Jones to Moderate Discussion About The Media

Skyview Networks COO Steve Jones will moderate a discussion with New York Times Business Editor Ellen Pollack tonight from 7-9PM at Adelphi University. The live streamed event is called Keeping Up With The Times. Jones is an Adelphi graduate.

The discussion will focus on current affairs, the role of reporters, and decisions CEOs are making when it comes to Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Press freedom is an essential thread in the fabric of our democracy — now more than ever,” said Jones. “Join us for a discussion about the role media and business play in society and the responsibility we citizens have to understand how these forces are shaping our lives and our children’s future.”