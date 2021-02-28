iHeart Host Russ Martin Found Dead

Martin was the afternoon host on KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Martin was found unresponsive in his home Saturday. No cause of death was announced and police do not believe foul play was involved.

The radio station posted the following statement on social media and its website: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 97.1 The Eagle’s Russ Martin. He will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. We’d love to hear your favorite memory of Russ Martin.”