New Programming Structure For Entercom

As Chief Programming Officer Pat Paxton continues to lead that division for Entercom and said this enhanced leadership team “will supplement our premium content offering throughout our portfolio and ensure we have the premier collection of personalities engaging deeply with our audiences nationwide.”

Jeff Sottolano, EVP of Programming, will continue to manage Entercom’s sports, all-news and news/talk brands. He will also be charged with growing Entercom’s content insights and analytics capabilities and overseeing its network and syndicated content development.

Dave Richards joins Entercom’s central programming leadership team as Senior Vice President of Programming, segueing from a local brand leadership career, most recently having served as Senior Vice President of Programming at KISW-FM in Seattle for the last 19 years. Richards will be responsible for original content ideation, talent development and coaching.

Michael Martin will continue to serve as Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives and oversee Entercom’s relationships with artists, management and record labels.

Here is the new Entercom programming executive committee that will work under Paxton:

Jeff Sottolano

Michael Martin

Dave Richards

Pam Russo, SVP/GM for Radio.com

Bill Smee, VP of News

Matt Volk, VP of Sports

Nikki Nite, VP of Programming and Brand Manager, Entercom Austin

Reggie Rouse, Urban Format Captain, Entercom, and Brand Manager, Entercom Atlanta.