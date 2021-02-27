How WDRV Chicago Helps Veterans

In Chicago WDRV-FM’s Sherman & Tingle Show recently completed its 4th annual “Give a Vet a Pet” campaign. In partnership with the American Veterans Service Dog Academy, the show challenged Chicagoland to contribute enough money in one week to provide five service dogs to local veterans suffering from PTSD.

The costs associated with providing each service dog total $15,000.

The Sherman & Tingle Show raised a total of over $90,000.00 – enough to pair six separate service dogs with veterans who are in desperate need of the positive effects, emotional support and loving companionship these dogs provide.

Brian Sherman and Steve Tingle commented, “We approached this year’s event with optimism, despite the many challenges associated with the pandemic. We are gratified to know that, in the face of adversity, The Drive’s loyal fans found a way to help our veterans in need. We know that we have a unique responsibility to the Chicago area community. Any part we can play in providing better lives for Chicago-area veterans is always an honor.”

WDRV in Chicago is a Hubbard station.