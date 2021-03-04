IBA Revenue Development Webinar

The Independent Broadcasters Association has enlisted Mark Levy, President of Revenue Development Resources, for a webinar. Levy is a sales management trainer and coach, as well as business development consultant.

“Our ability to bring the brightest and most influential voices for IBA members is key to our success. Our members will love the Mark Levy webinar, ‘it’s a ‘must attend’ for anyone at the station who has people reporting to them and anyone being groomed to have people report to them.” Said Ron Stone IBA President.

The member’s only webinar, Management vs. Leadership: The Differences and How to Be Good at Both; is set for March 10. More information can be found Here.