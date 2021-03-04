Connoisseur Raises $473K For Kids

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Kudos to Connoisseur Media’s Country station WFRE-FM in Frederick, MD for bringing in $472,991 from its listeners during the “Free Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon” last month.

According to WFRE Program Director Andy Webb, “Our entire staff gave 110% over the course of two days, pouring their hearts & souls into this year’s event, because the need is so great & the kids are so special. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, and the Frederick area came through in a big way to aid in that fight. Even in spite of such challenging economic times, I couldn’t be prouder of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who all did such an amazing job with their support of St. Jude.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here