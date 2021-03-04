Connoisseur Raises $473K For Kids

Kudos to Connoisseur Media’s Country station WFRE-FM in Frederick, MD for bringing in $472,991 from its listeners during the “Free Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon” last month.

According to WFRE Program Director Andy Webb, “Our entire staff gave 110% over the course of two days, pouring their hearts & souls into this year’s event, because the need is so great & the kids are so special. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, and the Frederick area came through in a big way to aid in that fight. Even in spite of such challenging economic times, I couldn’t be prouder of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who all did such an amazing job with their support of St. Jude.”