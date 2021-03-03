Bankers Choose Radio To Get The Word Out

The American Bankers Association has launched a radio advertising campaign on 60 stations in 14 states and the District of Columbia encouraging small businesses that still need help getting through the pandemic to reach out to local banks and apply for a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan.

The ads will air in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington and Washington D.C. Listen to the ad HERE.

The ads, which begin airing today in select markets, specifically target small businesses in underrepresented communities that have not participated in PPP to date. A number of the ads will air on Spanish-language stations.

Banks have already provided more than 4.6 million PPP loans since the program launched late last year. Since the start of the pandemic, banks have provided 87% of all PPP loans.