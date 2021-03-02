Seller Joins Adams

Aaron Seller has joined Adams Radio in Salisbury/Ocean City, MD, as the Operations Manager for WOCQ, WZBH, WUSX, WGBG & WOCQ-HD2. He will also program WOCQ.

Seller spent the first 7 years of his career in the Midwest beginning as an intern at WKQI, in his hometown of Detroit. He spent 14 years in Colorado in both Colorado Springs and Denver. In 2020 Seller returned home to the Midwest as Operations Manager for Sound Management in South Bend overseeing Top 40 WNDV, Classic Rock WYXX, and Classic Hits WYET.