Rush Buried in Private Ceremony

Rush Limbaugh, who died at the age of 70 of lung cancer, was buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis. Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, and his family said a private ceremony with close family and friends was held last Wednesday.

Celebrations of Limbaugh’s life are planned in the future, both virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, The Southeast Missourian reported.

The conservative talker was also honored in a lengthy tribute video at the CPAC conference in Orlando over the weekend. Former President Donald Trump also spoke and mentioned Rush during his speech. The two men were friends.