No Radio Broadcasts For Blue Jays Fans

There’s something special about hearing the call of a baseball game on the radio. For anyone that’s experienced baseball pictures being painted by their favorite announcer they know exactly how special it is. Games being called on radio sound nothing like how they are called on TV. Toronto Blue Jays fans will be deprived of radio calls this season.

Sportsnet, which carries the games, blames the radio elimination on COVID. “In an effort to minimize travel and closely adhere to team, league, and government protocols related to the pandemic, Sportsnet will be streamlining production for the 2021 season by simulcasting TV broadcasts on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and across the Sportsnet Radio Network.”

Baseball fans in Toronto that listen on the radio can expect a lot of dead air during games as TV announcers tend to let pictures tell more of the story for them. Here’s what New York Mets announcer Howie Rose thought of what happened in Toronto:

