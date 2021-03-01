NBR HoF Honors Harry Lyles

Lyles Media president, Harry Lyles, has joined The National Black Radio Hall of Fame. Lyles is recognized as one of radio’s foremost expert in all forms of Hip Hop, R&B, Rhythmic and Gospel.

His Certificate of Induction reads, “The St. Louis and Atlanta Chapter of the National black Radio Hall of Fame thank you for your many years of outstanding leadership and contributions to the development of radio programming and service to the listener”.

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is located in St. Louis. The non-profit organization was established in 2010 to recognize and acknowledge the countless contributions of personalities and pioneers to African American Radio Nationally.

The full list of the inductees can be found Here.