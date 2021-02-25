Foundation Helping Those Affected By The Freeze

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is providing emergency aid to broadcasters who’ve been hit hard by the recent extreme weather conditions in Texas and the surrounding states. More than 20 requests have come in over the past 5 days from employees of TEGNA, Nexstar, Radio One, Entercom, Fox, and more, with the first of those checks going out to qualifying individuals today.

“Broken pipes, power outages, displacement, and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues,” said Peter Doyle, Vice President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “The Foundation’s Emergency Grant Program is set up with a streamlined vetting process that allows us to move quickly and get checks to those in desperate need. We’re asking every broadcaster in affected areas to help us get the word out to those who may need our assistance.”

Broadcasters interested in applying for aid may visit the Apply for Aid section of the Broadcasters Foundation website and select Emergency Grants on the right, which will take them to the Emergency Grant & Disaster Information Request Form.