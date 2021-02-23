Texas Disaster Relief From Sun

The Sun Radio Foundation has pledged $40,000 for central Texas disaster relief through the Sun Radio Recharge program. The foundation will be gifting 400, $100.00 checks to aid relief efforts following the severe winter storm that left thousands without water, heat, or food.

The Sun Radio Recharge program was started in May, 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an effort by Sun Radio to give back to local musicians and restaurant/bar workers. The focus has been shifted to cater to the immediate needs of Central Texans in the wake of the storm.

The Sun Radio Network includes: 100.1FM Austin, 1490AM/HD Austin, 96.1FM Austin, 103.1FM Dripping Springs, 106.9FM Fredericksburg, 88.9FM Johnson City, 101.3 FM Fredericksburg, 88.1FM KCTI-FM Gonzales, 99.9FM San Marcos, 96.3FM Llano, 104.1FM Mason, 104.1 KOWO FM Wimberley.