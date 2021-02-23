SummitMedia Jumps Into The Podcasting Pool

The radio company with 47 radio stations in nine states announced Tuesday it was investing in Los Angeles based podcast network CurtCo Media. While many other radio companies have been trying to make money podcasting for years this is the first alliance in the space for Summit.

CurtCo Media launched about a year ago, and between Independent Contractors and full time employees, they have about 15 people on staff. The company is structured in two silos: general audience – where they’re working on a big scripted podcast. They’ve launched a new company to house the scripted series: Party Water Productions.

They also have a luxury division focused on the same kind of marketplace as Robb Report was focused, and they’re bringing a lot of the content developers, editors, and sales people back together from Robb Report. They’ll be launching a number of those shows in the luxury category, starting with the already released Cars that Matter.

They currently have 8 shows available:

A Moment for Kids – kids and family focused, with big name cartoon voice over actors. Created during the pandemic to help kids understand what was going on

A Moment of Your Time – a daily inspirational podcast, that is all listener submitted pieces of inspiration & hope.

Cars That Matter – a luxury show, hosted by Robert Ross, for people who look at cars as art, pedigree, history; something to be collected, who appreciate the design and drive experience, who look at cars for more than just transportation

Hollywood Unscripted – hosted by Jenny Curtis, goes beyond the typical Hollywood interview: ‘the stories behind the storytellers’, a deep dive into the creative process

Life Done Better with Supermodel Jill de Jong – health and wellness, hosted by Jill de Jong, on holistic ways to improve your health, work, relationships and community

Medicine, We’re Still Practicing – a series partnered with Johns Hopkins hospital, highlighting the work being done by the world’s best medical institutions, hosted by quadruple board certified Dr. Steven Taback and Bill Curtis

Politics: Meet Me in the Middle – hosted by Pulitzer Prize winning historian Ed Larson, International Trade Attorney, and Supreme Court Bar Member Jane Albrecht and Bill Curtis – trying to find common ground in the midst of our extreme political divide

When Last I Left – improv comedy show

“SummitMedia’s partnership with CurtCo Media provides us with an exciting opportunity to develop and explore the rapid-growing podcast medium,” said Carl Parmer, SummitMedia’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We’ve known and watched CurtCo create engaging and innovative content for years, and value the integrity and quality they bring to the media industry,” Parmer added.

“Having a strategic alliance and investment from SummitMedia makes this partnership the most powerful moment to date in our business development,” said Bill Curtis, CurtCo Media’s chief executive officer. “We’re so excited to work with Greg Kelly, Carl and their team to create new dynamic programming and combine Summit’s powerful radio platform with CurtCo Media in the fast-growing world of podcasting. We believe this strategic partnership will provide sustainable value for our business and expand our audience,” Curtis added.