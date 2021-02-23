5 Reasons Radio Should Still Cover The Weather

(By Gary Berkowitz) In discussions about the weather, I hear many programmers say they no longer want to do it, since everyone can get it on their phoneor online. With that in mind, here’s my argument why I think weather belongs on the radio, now, more than ever.

#1) Weather affects everybody. Every demo. What could be more mainstream content?

#2) Weather is local. If you truly believe that local matters, well, you know the rest…

#3) If people are going to their phones to get weather, what does that tell you? It tells me that weather still matters. Let’s not push them to another media.

#4) It allows your talent to communicate with listeners about something they care (and talk) about.

And finally….

#5) Local TV stations (and networks) invest millions in weather tracking equipment and meteorologists. Do they know something we do not?

So, if you agree, get those weather jingles out (preferable one-punch) and let’s go!

Gary Berkowitz specializes in ratings improvement for AC and Classic Hits radio stations. He can be reached at (248) 737-3727 or [email protected]