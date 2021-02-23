Another Casino Investment For Urban One

That’s according to a report in the Richmond Times-Dispatch which says the radio and TV operator will be the major investor in a 90,000 square foot casino in the market in which it owns 4 stations. An official announcement is expected to come from CEO Alfred Liggins today.

The paper says the project will also include a 150-room hotel, restaurants and lounges and a 3,000-seat entertainment venue.

Here’s what Liggins told the paper Monday. “Urban One is excited to be submitting a robust proposal to the City of Richmond to create an unparalleled gaming, dining, and live music destination that will attract tourists from all across the country and, if selected, be the only Black owned casino with diverse investors in the United States.”

Urban One has been in the Richmond market since 1999.

The company has a 7% stake in the MGM National Harbor Casino on Maryland.