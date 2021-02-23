Podcast Host Suspended

Slate has suspended the host of its Gist podcast Mike Pesca indefinitely after he debated with his colleagues over whether people who are not Black should be able to use a racial slur.

The debate, about New York Times reporter Don McNeil resigning, took place on the interoffice messaging platform Slack.

The New York Times reported that Pesca, who is white, said he felt there were contexts in which the slur could be used. Screen shots of the conversation were shared with the Times before Slate CEO Dan Check shut down the debate.

Pesca has worked at Slate for 7 years. The Times reported he was told on Friday he was suspended for a week without pay. On Monday the length of his suspension was extended to indefinite.

The Gist is a daily show about news and culture.