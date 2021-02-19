WLXT Random Acts Of Kindness

WLXT\Lite 96.3 Traverse City/Petoskey celebrated Random Acts of Kindness by spreading kindness all over Northern Michigan. The MacDonald Garber Broadcasting station hosts and sponsors were involved.

Morning host Mark Elliott started the day off with free coffee at the morning show sponsor and presented donations to a number of area non-profits. Afternoon Host Tim Nixon traveled around the area surprising people with kind acts. He delivered flowers to a listener that was personally struggling; he bought dinner for a local grocery store worker, honored a teacher and surprised a young mother by buying her groceries. He also delivered special Lite 96.3 cookies to local EMS heroes.

The station got sponsors involved. Two local heath care workers got a staycation at a local resort as a reward for all their hard work. The Bottle Crew, a packaging company, helped the station donate over $7,000 to local food banks.

“It was an event that really fits our brand and everyone involved felt really great putting smiles on peoples’ faces. We are making it an annual event,” said Diane Hansell, OM.