PAC Using Radio To Go After Ted Cruz

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz is in hot water for leaving his constituents in the freezing cold while he flew off to Cancun. A PAC called No Excuses is running a new radio ad on 147 Texas radio stations targeting Cruz.

The photos of Cruz at the airport and video of protesters outside his Houston home have the Senator scrambling to come up with an explanation for leaving for the bright sunny skies of Cancun while many people in Texas were without power. Admitting he made a mistake, Cruz said he was just trying to be a Dad to his kids and get them out of the cold.

In the radio ad, the PAC goes after Cruz hard. “Across the state of Texas, homes are without power, they’re without water, and our loved ones are dying, and our senator decided that now would be a good time to take a Mexican vacation. He got busted for it and decided to feed us a line of malarkey about how he’s just gonna accompany the family down there for a day.”

The Democratic PAC went on to sing the praises of Beto O’Rourke, who they say set up phone banks to do wellness checks on the elderly. Nearly 40 people have died in Texas due to the frigid weather.

It will be interesting to see if Cruz addresses the controversy on his podcast The Verdict. His last recording was February 12. Dave Wiegel from The Weashongton Post posted the audio of the radio ad on his Twitter feed HERE.