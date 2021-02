NAB CEO Gordon Smith will be the keynote speaker at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Summer Conference in August. Sue Keenom, Senior VP, State, International, and Board Relations for NAB, will be joining Smith.

“We’re thrilled to have Sen. Smith join us as we celebrate 70th year of the WBA,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “This will be our first opportunity to gather since the pandemic and a perfect occasion to celebrate.”