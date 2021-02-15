Market Researcher Bill Troy To Retire

Bill Troy, who started TroyResearch in 1997, is retiring March 31. Jonathan Little, VP Sales and Client Services, will launch a new service.

“It has been an amazing 20+ years, and it’s been an honor to work with so many talented people in radio,” said Troy. “The good news, however, is that while I am stepping away, the heart and soul of the TroyResearch team will continue with a fresh new platform under the leadership of Jonathan Little.”

The retirement will also mean the TroyResearch.com site will be shutting down, but will be replaced with a new service.

“A brand-new survey platform, as modern and as fast as 2021 technology allows, is now in development. It will launch on April 1,” said Little. “The survey production team of Molly Crossen, Karen Lewis, Dan Kelley and Dave Ogden will continue producing surveys. Research guru and analyst Lou Patrick will also be on board, guiding all our in-depth perceptual studies for media and other businesses.”