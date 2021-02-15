Hester Moving To Mornings WNXX

Jacob Hester, midday host on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge, is moving to morning drive. Hester will join T-Bob Herbert on Off the Bench starting February 19.

“I’m super excited to join T-Bob and his larger-than-life personality every morning! He shows up every morning highly prepared with his energy tank full. We’ve shared a National Championship on the field, now we take aim at being the best morning radio show out there,” said Hester.

Off the Bench is also heard on ESPN New Orleans 100.3, 1410 ESPN Alexandria and 1130 The Tiger, Shreveport.