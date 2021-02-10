Jordan Alamat Joins KXXR

Jordan Alamat can now be heard evenings on 93X/KXXR-FM Minneapolis. He joins the Cumulus station after being on the air at other Twin Cities stations KQGO, KZGO and KDWB.

“We’re thrilled to add Jordan to the 93X team. He’s a true music person, a pop culture aficionado, and one of the rising stars in this business. Plus, he enjoys our winters, so he’s basically a unicorn,” said Darek Madden, PD.

“Speaking from experience, the team at 93X were difficult competitors, and I can already tell they’re immaculate teammates! I’m stoked and thankful to be a part of the team and legacy at 93X,” said Alamat.