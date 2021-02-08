Spiegel To Afternoons on The Score in Chicago

670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago has moved Matt Spiegel to afternoons where he’ll join Danny Parkins weekdays from 2-6. Speigel and Parkins worked middays together in 2017-18 before the station lineup was changed. Parkins moved to the afternoons with Dan McNeil, who was fired in for an inappropriate tweet, leaving Parkins without a partner and Spiegel became a fill-in host.

Spiegel has been a talk show host, singer, and columnist in Chicago since 1995, and has spent the last 27 years on and off with the station, including nine years in middays and most recently in part-time on-air roles. From 2017 to 2018, he co-hosted the station’s midday show with Parkins. He has also written for 670 The Score, The Daily Herald, USA Today, Baseball Weekly, The Sporting News, and more and hosted nationally on Sporting News Radio for a decade. He can also be seen as a contributor on the Cubs television station, Marquee Sports Network, and has guested on a wide range of broadcast television.

“Matt has always been part of the Score team, but the fact that he is now reunited with Danny in Afternoons is great news most for fans,” said Mitch Rosen, Brand Manager, 670 The Score. “Matt’s popularity with our audience throughout all of our platforms is unwavering. The content he delivers on a daily basis is thoughtful, entertaining, opinionated sports talk, and data shows from the previous time together that listeners love this tandem of Danny and Matt.”

“This is where I’m supposed to be: talking sports and more with this audience, creating a daily space for connection and companionship,” said Spiegel. “There’s nothing like it. Danny Parkins is a great host and a good friend. What he and I had found in terms of chemistry was special three years ago and I’m super excited to resume, move forward creatively, and see where we can go.”