How Radio Leaders Are Preparing For 2021 

Radio Ink has created a series of videos from the industry’s top leaders called Visions and Decisions. In our final video of this series we hear from three of radio’s most powerful people about how they’re preparing to strike back in 2021: Bob Pittman, Bill Hendrich (before he retired) and Dave Ramsey. Our series sponsor is RadioMax, watch it HERE.

Watch week #1 HERE

Watch week #2 HERE

Watch week #3 HERE

Watch week #4 HERE