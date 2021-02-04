Husband Wife Duo Take Mornings

McKenzie River Broadcasting has hired husband and wife duo Chadd and Kristi to host mornings on their Eugene, OR AC station KMGE-FM. They The replace Liz and Reilly. Liz moves to middays while (Mary) Reilly is exiting the station.
