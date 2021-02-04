Golden Celebration For KISW

A yearlong 50th anniversary celebration for 99.9 KISW (KISW-FM) Seattle kicks off February 12. The special programming will include stories and memories from the station’s alumni, local civic, sports and business leaders, as well as bands and artists from both Seattle and around the world.

“There are only a handful of radio stations that can brag about thriving for 50 years in a particular format, and KISW is one of them,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Entercom Seattle. “KISW is synonymous with Seattle. We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many talented people who have been and still are part of this journey. They know the secret to our success has been to – first and foremost – recognize and immerse ourselves within the community.“

99.9 KISW launched on February 14, 1971 with an underground and progressive rock format. The station eventually evolved its focus in the 1980s to album-oriented rock.