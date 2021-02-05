Barrett Names Top Afternoon Sports Shows

The Barrett Sports Media sixth annual Top 20 list has named the top Afternoon Shows in major and medium markets. The major market winner is an ESPN branded show with the mid market winner going to a Fan branded show.

The Major Market category top prize was claimed by 98.7 ESPN NY’s The Michael Kay Show, featuring Michael Kay, Don La Greca, and Peter Rosenberg. In the Mid-Market category, the Pittsburgh tandem of Poni and Mueller on 93.7 The Fan landed the top spot.

“The New York sports radio landscape has changed in afternoons over the past few years, due to The Michael Kay Show getting stronger. The chemistry between Michael, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg is exceptional,” said Jason Barrett.

“Since joining forces in 2018, The PM team with Poni and Mueller have continued to make their mark for 93.7 The Fan. Chris and Andrew’s energy, passion, and ability to consistently strike a chord with Pittsburgh sports fans has allowed them to generate buzz and results,” said Barrett.

The complete Top 20 results can be found Here.