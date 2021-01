The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has moved its Summer Conference from the middle of June to the end of August. The event will now be held Wednesday & Thursday, August 25 & 26 at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan. It will be the 70th Anniversary for the WBA.

The hope is that by delaying the conference for 10 weeks, there will be more time more time for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine so that more people might be comfortable attending in person.