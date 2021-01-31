VSiN Going All Out For Big Game

Sports Betting Network VSiN unveils Superbowl coverage for Sunday. The network has assembled dozens of sports betting experts, VSiN analysts and personalities, NFL insiders, bookmakers and professional bettors who will offer up news and insights for bettors about the big game.

“Sports betting in the U.S. has exploded since we hosted our first Super Bowl special in 2017,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “Four years later, VSiN has assembled our strongest lineup and a team with unmatched sports betting expertise to cover sports betting markets across the country and around the world.”

