Cochino To Mornings

RadioNow 100.9-FM in Indianapolis is moving the Tino Cochino Radio show from afternoon drive to morning drive as of today. Radio One Regional VP Deon Levingston sais, “TCR has performed exceedingly well in afternoons and we expect him to be the number one morning show in Indianapolis.”

Radio One Operations Manager Karen Vaughn commented about the move, “The energy that Tino Cochino Radio brought to afternoons on RadioNow 100.9 exceed expectations. It was only natural to bring the infectious energy of TCR to mornings to set the tone for our station on a daily basis. We are excited for this next chapter for TCR and RadioNow 100.9.”

Tino Cochino added, “The Radio Now team truly “gets it.” Their execution, promotion, and belief in TCR should be the blueprint. We’ve had a blast in afternoons and the opportunity to now wake up the amazing city of Indianapolis is a true highlight in our TCR journey.”