Report: Smart Speaker Use Up Big

NuVoodoo Media has released new data the says smart speakers are now in the homes of 67% of 14-54 year olds, up from 56% one year ago. The study included nearly 3,500 people between 14-54, across all PPM markets in January 2021.

Carolyn Gilbert, President and Chief Executive Officer, NuVoodoo Media Services said with smart speakers in many more homes it provides listeners greater access to audio information and entertainment. “That presents a tremendous opportunity for radio in 2021 and beyond, as stations get smarter about optimizing their brands’ smart speaker positioning.”

Mike O’Connor, Executive Vice President, Marketing, NuVoodoo Media Services, added, “Smart speaker penetration is even deeper among those likely to accept a Nielsen meter. In fact, more that three-fourths of those who would accept a meter are using a smart speaker for audio entertainment, compared to just over half of those who’d say no to being a panelist.”

O’Connor continued: “This segment listens to a lot more radio, too. A small fraction, about one in seven, in the PPM No Group report are listening to radio for a half hour or more each week on their smart speaker. Compare that segment to the PPM yes group, where the percentage who listen for a half hour or more each is over three times as large.”

This is the 17th study NuVoodoo has completed since 2011. The company is hosting a webinar to discuss its findings on February 11th. Register