Report: Designer Abboud To Host Show on WABC

Fashion designer Joseph Aboud will launch a weekly show on the Red Apple station February 6th called Threads, according to Yahoo! Life. Threads is also the title of Abboud’s 2005 book about life in the “high stakes world of fashion.”

The show will have three segments. The first will be Legends of Seventh Avenue, where Abboud will interview people in the Fashion industry. The second segment will be Ask Joe, where Abboud will take questions from listeners. The third segment is Behind the Seams, where Abboud will share stories about his 30-plus years in fashion.