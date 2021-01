Clear Media Network has added a new Hip Hop Music format to its 24/7 Radio Network. Clear’s President of Programming and Operations Mark McCray will program the new format.

“We realized very quickly that no one in the market is offering a quality 24/7 HIP HOP music format,” said McCray. “We believe our dynamic programming, experience and passion for the HIP HOP genre and format will set us apart and give us a very competitive market position”.