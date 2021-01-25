Elroy Smith Departs KBLX in San Francisco

Smith says it was an extraordinary run at Bonneville’s KBLX in San Francisco. He’s been at the station since 2016 when he moved to the west coast from Greenville-Spartanburg, SC.

Smith said the west coast was never really on his radar. “But thanks to Pat Paxton, Entercom, the company that previously owned KBLX, and Steve DiNardo, who was the market manager, both gave me the opportunity to oversee this iconic radio station for close to five years”

Smith also thanked Bonneville CEO Darrell Brown, the previous and current market managers, Carl Gardner & Val Maki, and others.

He says he’s exploring new opportunities. “I am walking out of Bonneville Int’l, better equipped than ever before. I have the drive, the heart, the tools, the knowledge, skills and abilities, to share with my new radio home.”

Elroy can be reached at [email protected]