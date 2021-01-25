Doug Stephan’s DJV Show Is On a Roll

8 more stations have added Doug Stephan’s DJV Show, which now has over 300 affiliates. Doug Stephan said his goal is make the lives of his listeners better. “We want them to be informed without having to sift through the vitriol.”

The new affiliates are WPMO/Pascagoula, MS, KFOW/Waseca, MN, KOMY/Santa Cruz-Monterey, KHOB/Hobbs, NM, WTGB/Brownsville, TX, WDOC/Pikeville, KY, KBST/Big Spring, TX and KMAX/Colfax, WA.

The President of McVay Media Consulting, Mike McVay, added “What I like most about the DJV Show is that it’s a talk show that is truly balanced in their opinions. It’s informative and fun. They’re a great first place to find what’s trending every day.”