Legendary Broadcaster Larry King Has Died

Legendary talk show host Larry King died Saturday at the age of 87. In 1978, King began a nightly midnight-to-dawn radio show on 28 cities over the Mutual Broadcasting System. By the 1980s, The Larry King Show was being carried by more than 250 affiliates.

King, who had Type 2 diabetes, had also had several heart attacks and quintuple bypass surgery. In 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He also underwent a procedure in 2019 to address angina.

Former Westwood One Founder Norm Pattiz: “Larry King was a super star on radio well before he became a talk show icon on television and his contribution in those mediums will never be duplicated. I first met Larry in 1985 when Westwood One Radio bought the Mutual Radio Network. Some said at the time that I bought the network just to get the Larry King Show and I never corrected them. When CNN came calling, I was thrilled to share Larry with them and when his show became one of the most influential nightly talk shows in history it only confirmed what I had known all along. No one will ever match the style, compassion and genuine love for a great interview that Larry had and the worlds of television, radio and podcasting are worse today for his loss. – Norm Pattiz, Chairman of PodcastOne and Founder of WestwoodOne Radio.”

Larry King was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.