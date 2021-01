Bell joins WJAS in Pittsburgh on Monday, which is owned by St. Barnabas Broadcasting, and includes Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity. Bell’s show will air Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. till noon and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bell and Entercom’s KDKA in Pittsburgh parted ways back in October of 2020. During her show Bell suggested park rangers should “shoot on sight” people vandalizing public monuments.