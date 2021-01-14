Gordon Smith: “A New Day Of Infamy”

NAB President andCEO Gordon Smith calls the Capitol attack “a new day of infamy” in an op-ed piece for The Hill. Smith, a former two-term senator from Oregon, said it’s hard to fathom what took place January 6.

“On Jan. 6, I joined with millions of Americans who watched in shock, dismay and profound sadness as a demonstration objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election turned into a deadly riot in the halls of the United States Capitol Building,” writes smith. “Yet, I take solace in the work of another pillar of American democracy during this dark period — our free and open press.”

During demonstrations at the Capitol and elsewhere across the country, members of the media were bullied, verbally harassed and physically intimidated. Some were assaulted as they tried to do their jobs or left in the face of violent threats. Others had equipment stolen and destroyed. “Murder the media” was even scratched into a door of the Capitol. Amidst all of this, America’s journalists showed incredible resolve to inform the public, report the facts and uphold the First Amendment’s enduring principle guaranteeing the freedom of the press.

