Cumulus Dallas Raises A Million Plus

Multiple charities and organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex benefitted from the efforts of the Cumulus cluster. A total of $1,450,983 went to charities during 2020.

“Our Cumulus Dallas staff has always understood our need to serve the community, but especially in 2020 with the pandemic, we saw just how generous our audience is and how committed our staff is to not let down the charities that have come to depend on us,” said Dan Bennett, Regional VP. “We are grateful to our listeners and advertisers for their incredible support and partnership in 2020.”

Cumulus owns and operates six radio stations serving DFW, including: 99.5 The Wolf/KPLX-FM; WBAP-AM NewsTalk 820; Sportsradio 1310 AM/96.7 FM The Ticket; Hot 93.3/KLIF-FM; New Country 96.3/KSCS-FM; KLIF 570 AM.