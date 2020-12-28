Budget 101 For 2021

It was a challenging year; a year of disruption. You can face the challenges of budgeting for 2021 by cashing in on the disruption.

Gordon Borrell went inside the numbers at Radio Ink Forecast LIVE! and has information to help you use that disruption to your advantage in the New Year! Register NOW for full on-demand access to his session and others.

Trends expert Matt Britton shared insight into what consumers will be looking for as we head into the new normal New Year. You can cash in on grabbing those ad dollars from those categories consumer buying is trending toward. Register NOW for full on-demand access to his session at Radio Ink Forecast LIVE!

Radio Ink Forecast LIVE! provides invaluable, actionable information that will help you off to a better start in 2021. Take a look HERE at the agenda that is filled with the best and the brightest in the industry!

REGISTER NOW FOR ON-DEMAND REPLAY.

IF YOU DON’T GET A RETURN ON YOUR INVESTMENT WITHIN 30 DAYS, WE’LL REFUND THE PRICE!