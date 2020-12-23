Vets Families Helped In Atlanta

KISS 104.1 (WALR) in partnership with The Warrior Alliance, gave ten families of military veterans a holiday to remember, by fulfilling their Christmas lists through the KISS WISH program. More than 100 gifts were provided to the Atlanta area families.

“It’s an honor to help provide for these families at Christmas time. To our sponsors, staff and especially our listeners, a big thank you from KISS 104.1,” said Terri Avery, Director of Branding and Programming.

Thanks to generous donations from Montlick & Associates, T-Mobile and KISS 104.1 listeners, each family had their wish list fulfilled. The families also received a gift card from Publix.