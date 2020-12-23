Seattle Toy Drive Collects Thousands of Toys & Cash

Sinclair Seattle, KOMO TV and Univision Seattle, held their annual KOMO Toy Drive benefiting The Salvation Army. The campaign raised over $104,000 and hey collected 6,000 toys which will all be donated to The Salvation Army to help local families during the holidays.

“I’m always amazed at the generosity of our viewers and listeners. They always step up in times of need. We are grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and the work they do,” said Chad Conklin, Vice President & General Manager of Sinclair in Seattle. “As the only live and local TV AND radio company in Seattle, it is rewarding to see the positive impact we can make in our community.”

The KOMO Toy Drive was more important than ever in 2020. The Salvation Army reports serving 50% more people this year with basic needs of food and shelter. Many families are asking for assistance for the first time due to the economic impacts of the COVID pandemic.