iHeart Provides 1.2 Million Reasons to Hope

iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM’s third annual “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon” raised over $1.2 to benefit Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone. Over the past three years, “Hope for the Holidays” has raised over $2,000,000 to benefit the hospital.

During “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon” on Thursday, December 17, 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities including Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant, Christine Nagy, Helen Little, Rich Kaminski, Nina Del Rio and Jack Kratoville hosted a live broadcast from the iHeartRadio Theater in Tribeca and encouraged listeners to donate in support of the hospital and the children undergoing treatment.

“This year’s radiothon was extra special and we really felt our listeners wanted to give back to those in need,” said Chris Conley, Program Director for 106.7 LITE FM. “We always look forward to this day and partnering with Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital to support the children and their families in the New York metro area.”