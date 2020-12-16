McGurren Leaving Eric In The Morning Show

Hubbard’s WTMX-FM announced that, after 22 years with the station, Melissa McGurren was offered a contract extension which much to the surprise of station management she declined.

“Our plans for the future of ‘Eric in the Morning’ definitely included Melissa,” said Jeff England, Vice President and Market Manager at Hubbard Chicago, which owns and operates The Mix. “We were disappointed by her decision not to renew her contract, but also know that this year has led all of us

to assess our lives in different ways. When she informed me of her decision, she described her time at the station as ‘a privilege’ and that feeling is completely mutual. We wish her the best.”

“Eric in the Morning” will continue with Eric Ferguson and the current morning show team, including Violeta Podrumedic, Brian “Whip” Paruch, and John “Swany” Swanson.