Helping Santa In Santa Clara County

94.5 Bay FM (KBAY) & Mix 106.5 (KEZR) annual Holiday Toy Drive will be making it a Merry Christmas for foster children in Santa Clara County. More than 800 toys and more than $4,000 was collected by the Alpha Media stations..

“We set a very specific goal this year to get a gift for every one of the 600 foster children currently being served by Child Advocates of Silicon Valley. Thanks to the generosity of our listeners we surpassed our goal with 818 toys donated valued at $13,857,” said Dave Numme, content director. “Additionally, we raised $4,463.00 and had eight Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Info Sessions.”

“For most of the foster children we serve, the gift we send them will likely be the only gift they receive this holiday season,” said Frederick J. Ferrer, CEO of Child Advocates of Silicon Valley. “I cannot begin to express how grateful we are for all of the gifts we received this toy drive. Because of the radio stations and their loyal listeners, we will bring joy to every child we serve, all 600 of them, this holiday season.”