Entercom Hires New Communications Boss

Ashok Sinha has been hired as Entercom’s Head of Corporate Communications and PR. Sinha joins Entercom after serving as VP of Communications at WarnerMedia. He’s also worked for Publicis Media, NBCUniversal, Viacom and Product(RED).

Sinha will serve as a member of Entercom’s executive leadership team, reporting to Paul Suchman, Chief Marketing Officer. “Ashok is the perfect candidate to spearhead the evolution of our corporate communications and PR function as we further our position as a leading, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company,” said Suchman. “His experience driving communications strategies for prominent media companies along with his deep industry knowledge is a winning combination as Entercom continues to build the future of audio.”