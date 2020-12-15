SBG Welcomes Jeff Foxx

The Jeff Foxx Show with Keke Brown and Nina has been added to the Sun Broadcast Group programming lineup. The program was formerly syndicated on Superadio and New York station WBLS.

“Our focus is to create alternative, fresh programming in morning and afternoon drive for Urban AC stations,” said Mike Love, President/CEO of Blue Tag Media. “I speak with Urban stations and decision-makers every day, and there is an appetite for Jeff Foxx’s fresh thinking and new content in syndication.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with one of the most well-known and creative minds in the industry, Mike Love, and look forward to Jeff Foxx providing engaging entertainment in 2021 and beyond,” said Rich O’Brien, Sun Chief Development Officer.

